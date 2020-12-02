Sign in
Blackhawk Basketball Jr. High by Annette Beard | December 2, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.


No. 24, Austin James, 9th grade

No. 42, Donovan Oxford, 9th grade

No. 15, Gavin Dixon, 9th grade

No. 25, Jaxon Stewart, 8th grade

No. 23, Josh Turner, 9th grade

No. 3, Landen Long, 9th grade

No. 10, Logan Long, 9th grade

No. 5, Luke Baker, 9th grade

No. 11, Seth Foster, 9th grade

No. 22, Titus Stevenson, 8th grade

