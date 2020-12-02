No. 24, Austin James, 9th grade
No. 42, Donovan Oxford, 9th grade
No. 15, Gavin Dixon, 9th grade
No. 25, Jaxon Stewart, 8th grade
No. 23, Josh Turner, 9th grade
No. 3, Landen Long, 9th grade
No. 10, Logan Long, 9th grade
No. 5, Luke Baker, 9th grade
No. 11, Seth Foster, 9th grade
No. 22, Titus Stevenson, 8th grade
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.