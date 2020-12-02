Sign in
Benton County Jail by Annette Beard | December 2, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.

Nov. 24

8:12 p.m. Terry Edwards III, 27, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, domestic battery

Nov. 27

7:16 p.m. Christina Allen, 31, Pineville, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, criminal use of prohibited weapon; hindering apprehension or prosecution; possession drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance meth/cocain with intent to distribute; two counts theft by receiving; three failure to appear warrants

Nov. 28

Dorothy Fuller, 48, Garfield, by BCSO, domestic battery

Jeremy Griffith, 29, Garfield, failure to appear x3

3:58 p.m. Juanita O'Bannon, 38, Pea Ridge, revocation of probation

Brian Clause, 48, Pea Ridge, third degree battery; aggravated assault; criminal mischief; interference with emergency communications

Nov. 29

2:30 a.m. Ryan Kaiser, 33, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, two counts aggravated assault on family or household member; five counts third degree endangering the welfare of a minor;

Dec. 1

1:18 a.m. Alexander Lawhon, 27, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, two counts first degree terroristic threatening; resisting arrest/uses force; obstruction governmental operations; disorderly conduct

