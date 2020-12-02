Tuesday, Nov. 24
Medical, Bryant Lane
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Car fire, 10259 W. Circle Rd.
Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62
Thursday, Nov. 26
Smoke investigation, 9671 Morningside Dr.
Medical, Smith Ridge Road
Saturday, Nov. 28
Medical, Car Town Drive
Fuel spill, Woods Lodge Road
Sunday, Nov. 29
Medical, South View Drive
Medical, West High Meadows Drive
