Avoca Fire Dept. December 2, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Medical, Bryant Lane

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Car fire, 10259 W. Circle Rd.

Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62

Thursday, Nov. 26

Smoke investigation, 9671 Morningside Dr.

Medical, Smith Ridge Road

Saturday, Nov. 28

Medical, Car Town Drive

Fuel spill, Woods Lodge Road

Sunday, Nov. 29

Medical, South View Drive

Medical, West High Meadows Drive

