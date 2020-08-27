As the first act of business in City Council Tuesday, Aug. 18, council member Matt Ahart tendered his resignation.

There are now two positions available to serve in the city. Persons interested should send a letter of interest to the mayor at City Hall. Vacancies on both the Planning Commission and the City Council will be filled by appointment.

The council position was vacated when Ahart moved outside the city limits. Persons interested must live in Ward 1, mostly on the east side of Arkansas Highway 94 (Curtis Avenue), according to the mayor. The position is to be filled at the next Council meeting which will be Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The Planning Commission position was vacated when Jason Palik resigned.

Persons interested in either position must be a resident of the city and be a registered voter.

Anyone interested may submit an application of interest to Mayor Jackie Crabtree either by dropping a letter off at City Hall or by email to [email protected]

Applications for the Planning Commission will be accepted until Sept. 4.

Applications for the City Council will be accepted until Sept. 11.