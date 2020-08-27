Bobby Lipscomb was "pinned" by his eldest granddaughter, Alexys Lipscomb, as chaplain of the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department at the Pea Ridge City Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, as other family members looked on.

Offering counsel and support to members of the Fire Department, to their families and to the community, the chaplain appointed to the Fire Department plays a vital role.

Chaplains can provide sensitive, supportive, spiritual care to patients and their families, thereby allowing fire department members to attend to other duties, according to Pea Ridge Fire Chief Jack Wassman, who introduced Bobby Lipscomb as the chaplain for the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department at the Aug. 18 City Council meeting.

Lipscomb was "pinned" by his eldest granddaughter, Alexys Lipscomb, at the Pea Ridge City Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, as other family members looked on.

"Professional chaplains play an important role in helping fire department members with any personal needs or just a friendly face to talk to after a particular call or event," Wassman said, adding that a chaplaincy program is a program that has deep roots in the fire service history that many departments have disbanded or ceased its program for whatever reason. "The Pea Ridge Fire Department believes that this is a program that is vital for the citizens of Pea ridge and the members of the department."

"Bobby joined us about 18 months ago," Wassman said, adding that Lipscomb had previous experience in Edmund, Okla. "We're so fortunate to have Bobby here filling role of chaplain."

"Within the first two weeks of us appointing him, he had two or three calls to service, that made a big difference in lives of those he helped. It's a great program, serving our citizens as well as firefighters," Wassman said.