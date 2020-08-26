The city will lease a piece of property to T.H. Rogers.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree presented the proposal in a resolution authorizing the lease agreement at the Aug. 18 City Council meeting.

"They had approached us some time ago about buying lot directly behind storage shed," Crabtree told council members. "After discussion and looking, we didn't feel like it would be the right thing for the city to sell that property, so we will lease it to them so they can use it. They want to extend their business, put up t-sheds for more lumber."

The lease, a 15-year lease with an option to renew, is for $100 per month and to be paid in a lump sum every year.

City attorney Shane Perry told city officials: "We looked at price of property and how much they want to use, looked at interest rates and felt like it was fair."

City officials approved an ordinance increasing the maximum amount solid waste contractors may charge for their services inside the city limits. The price will be $14.50 per month.

A member of the audience asked whether recycling was part of the contract, to which the mayor replied that recycling will be something at which the city will look when they consider a single service later. "That's another step down the road," he said.

In other business, the council:

• Approved a resolution setting sign application fees;

• Approved a resolution authorizing permanent easements and right of way grants for Dove Road;

• Approved two ordinances authorizing rezone requests that had been approved and referred by the Planning Commission -- one for property on West Pickens Road and one for property on Slack Street;

• Approved the ordinance approving the final plat for Hazelton Heights Phase II Subdivision;

• Approved the agreement with the school district for school resource officers; and

• Approved a resolution allowing a partnership between Cellco partnership dba Verizon Wireless to assign lease to Eco site II.