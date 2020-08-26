Sign in
Recipes by Annette Beard | August 26, 2020 at 9:09 a.m.

Lime Chiffon Pie

From the kitchen of Dorris Mounce, Shreveport, La.

Filling:

^1 small box lime jello

^1/2 c. boiling water

^Two to three lemons, squeezed to make 1/4 to 1/2 c. juice.

^1 large can Pet milk, frozen

^1 c. sugar

^Green food coloring

Crust:

^1 1/2 c. graham cracker crumbs (10 graham crackers, crushed)

^1/3 c. granulated sugar

^5 Tbsp. melted butter

Make crust. Combine cracker crumbs, sugar and melted butter. Pack firmly into pie plate. Bake about 10 minues at 350 degrees. Set aside to cool.

Dissolve jello in water and set aside to cool.

Remove frozen milk from can, crush down and then beat while frozen until fluffy. Add 1 cup sugar a little at a time.

Add six to eight drops green food coloring and continue beating. Add cooled, not hard, jello and lemon juice.

Makes two pies.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]

