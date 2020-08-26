Monday, Aug. 31

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh orange, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, garden salad, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, milk variety

Grades 10-12 option: or hot pocket

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Breakfast: apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato, pinto beans, blueberries, milk

Grades 10-12 option: or bean and beef burrito

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Breakfast: apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, biscuit, strawberries, milk

Grades 10-12 option: or chicken tenders

Thursday, Sept. 3

Breakfast: apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Chicken & noodles, spinach salad, cooked carrots, craisins, milk

Grades 10-12 option: or cheese pizza

Friday, Sept. 4

Breakfast: apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Cheeseburger or spicy chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, potato wedges, fruit variety, milk

Grades 10-12 option: or spicy chicken sandwich

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.