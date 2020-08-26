Monday, Aug. 31
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh orange, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, garden salad, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, milk variety
Grades 10-12 option: or hot pocket
Monday, Aug. 31
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh orange, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, garden salad, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges, milk variety
Grades 10-12 option: or cheeseburger
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Breakfast: apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato, pinto beans, blueberries, milk
Grades 10-12 option: or bean and beef burrito
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Breakfast: apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, biscuit, strawberries, milk
Grades 10-12 option: or chicken tenders
Thursday, Sept. 3
Breakfast: apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Chicken & noodles, spinach salad, cooked carrots, craisins, milk
Grades 10-12 option: or cheese pizza
Friday, Sept. 4
Breakfast: apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Cheeseburger or spicy chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, potato wedges, fruit variety, milk
Grades 10-12 option: or spicy chicken sandwich
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Pre-Kindergarten-12th^$1.70
• Reduced student^$0.30
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Pre-Kindergarten-6th-grade^$2.30
• Seventh-12th-grade^$2.55
• Reduced student (all grades)^$0.40
• Adults^$3.75