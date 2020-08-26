Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Pea Ridge Schools Menus by Kathy Lauver | August 26, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 31

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh orange, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, garden salad, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, milk variety

Grades 10-12 option: or hot pocket

Monday, Aug. 31

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh orange, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, garden salad, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges, milk variety

Grades 10-12 option: or cheeseburger

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Breakfast: apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato, pinto beans, blueberries, milk

Grades 10-12 option: or bean and beef burrito

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Breakfast: apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, biscuit, strawberries, milk

Grades 10-12 option: or chicken tenders

Thursday, Sept. 3

Breakfast: apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Chicken & noodles, spinach salad, cooked carrots, craisins, milk

Grades 10-12 option: or cheese pizza

Friday, Sept. 4

Breakfast: apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Cheeseburger or spicy chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, potato wedges, fruit variety, milk

Grades 10-12 option: or spicy chicken sandwich

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

More News

Meal prices

Breakfast:

• Pre-Kindergarten-12th^$1.70

• Reduced student^$0.30

• Adults^$2.35

Lunch:

• Pre-Kindergarten-6th-grade^$2.30

• Seventh-12th-grade^$2.55

• Reduced student (all grades)^$0.40

• Adults^$3.75

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT