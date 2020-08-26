Sign in
Pea Ridge Police Dept. by Annette Beard | August 26, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 14

6:57 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Pace Lane for a physical disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested a 16-year-old female, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree assault on a family or household family member.

2:24 p.m. A resident of McNair Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing unemployment benefits in her name.

Saturday, Aug. 15

9 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on North Curtis Avenue in reference to a disturbance.

Monday, Aug. 17

9:02 a.m. A resident of Eagle Drive reported breaking or entering involving items missing from an unlocked vehicle. The wallet and items missing were found at a nearby residence.

6:56 p.m. A resident of Hunter Drive reported breaking or entering involving items taken from a vehicle.

Tuesday, Aug. 18

11:50 a.m. A resident of Lee Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing unemployment benefits in his name.

1:40 p.m. A resident of Patton Road reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing unemployment benefits in his name.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

11:11 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on North Curtis Avenue for threats call. It was determined there was not enough evidence to prosecute.

9:48 a.m. A resident of Hunter Drive reported breaking or entering from an unlocked vehicle involving wallets being taken.

3:16 p.m. A resident of Gen. Franz Sigel Drive reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing unemployment benefits in her name.

4:24 p.m. A resident of Hayden Road reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing unemployment benefits in her name.

Thursday, Aug. 20

1:11 p.m. A resident of Gaines Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone claiming unemployment benefits in his name.

Friday, Aug. 21

11:43 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Daniel Venegas, 26, Garfield, in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license and warrants from Rogers and Lowell.

Sunday, Aug. 23

1:48 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Elio D. Reyes, 23, Stella, Mo., in connection with DWI and speeding.

