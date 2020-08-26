The pandemic has hit every local business hard, and the library is no exception. One of the significant sources of income for us is book fines and lost book fees. This money goes directly towards expanding our stacks and adding to our collections. Due to this, we have drastically reduced the amount of money that we spend each month. To compensate for this decrease in funding, we have created an Amnesty Month program that we will observe during the month of September.

What can patrons expect from Amnesty Month?

All fines, no matter the amount, will be cut in half if they are paid in full

Pay fines by phone Monday through Friday, or by appointment at the library Monday through Wednesday.

Lost items, if undamaged, can be returned to the library with full fee forgiven.

Please take advantage of this program during the month of September. We are looking forward to reducing the total fines owed and being able to expand our collection once again! If you have any questions regarding the library, please call us at 479-451-8442 or email at peari[email protected]

•••

Editor's note: Ashdon Wilson is a clerk of the Pea Ridge Community Library. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. She can be reached at the library at 451-8442.