I called my sister and told her that season 3 of Yellowstone was going to be on all day Sunday. That was when my wife asked me if I was really excited about the show. Then I told her that it was all made up fiction, but it was kind of how most of us feel that life should be. If someone does something to you, you don't call the law and wait two or three years for justice. You just bury the problem right then and there.

Real life is not near as interesting. It would not be all that bad if we only had to deal with our own personal issues but we live in a society where we have to deal with people who are supposed to be our representatives.

I read where the people of California voted to keep the gun owners from possessing high magazine guns. Common sense says that this is a good idea but now apparently the Supreme Court has ruled that they can't pass any kind of law like that. These people who run the Supreme Court should have some common sense. This probably means that we should all be able to own our own rocket launchers or our own cannons.

The same people who legislate laws that govern our actions have legislated laws that require us all to wear seat belts, but we do not have to wear helmets when we ride our motorcycle. And why can't I drive my bigfoot truck down the highway?

Right now, my biggest concern is that Joe Biden will get voted in and replace President Donald Trump. The first thing Joe Biden will probably do is shut down the construction of the border wall. Then Joe Biden will have a stroke or something like that and Kamala Harris will become president.

As I said, I can deal with my own mistakes, but what is a person to do when the mistakes are made by people (politicians) who do not take responsibility for their own decisions.

One of the major problems that I have with all of this money that the government is doling out is that checks are being issued to people who are dead or in prison. There is no one that is being held accountable for these mistakes. Then business loans are being given out to people who do not have to pay them back for several years.

The latest thing that the media is blowing way out of proportion is that the postal system might not be able to deliver the mail in votes. The optimum phrase is "might not." They did not say that they would not be able to deliver them. They said that they "might not" be able to. As a result, the legislators are trying to pass a $25 billion dollar bailout budget that they probably do not need in the first place. Maybe they should consider matching the border wall budget.

Boyd B. McNiel

Pea Ridge