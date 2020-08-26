Quinn Gehler was "pinned" Tuesday night by Fire Chief Jack Wassman at the Pea Ridge City Council meeting. Gehler was recognized for completing Firefighter 1 and 2 training.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Quinn Gehler was "pinned" Tuesday night by Fire Chief Jack Wassman at the Pea Ridge City Council meeting. Gehler was recognized for completing Firefighter 1 and 2 training. "Quinn joined a little over a year ago and has been a stable ... exemplary employee," Wassman said.