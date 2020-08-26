District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, August 11
Culea Renee Abraham, 30, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Roxana Beatriz, 25, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Desira F. Black, 54, speeding, guilty; improper passing, guilty
Christian Aaron Blackmore, 26, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed
Michael E. Boney, 47, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Montana Glen Bowlin, 22, reckless driving, bond forfeit
Amber Nicole Burns-Bolton, 37, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
James B. Cooper, 41, speeding , bond forfeit
Gina L. Corbin, 50, no insurance proof present, guilty
Bradley G. Deshields, 21, imprudent driving City Ord.139, guilty
Jordan Bryant Eversole, 23, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Tiera Bonnie R. Farish, 24, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Belinda Kay Ford, 53, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit
Jessica Nicole Forsberg, 23, possession of a controlled substance, bond forfeit; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Chloe Ann Freeston, 18, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty
Roberta Kathryn Gabriel, 55, no insurance proof present, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Caitlin Danea Gayer, 28, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty
Billy R. Gill, 46, failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
James Patrick Hall, 28, speeding, bond forfeit
Chloe Rhiannon Henson, 18, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Billy J. Holt, 62, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit
Michael S. Hunley, 37, failure to register or transfer, bond forfeit
Summer Lee Jackson, 42, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Serena Renee Jones, 19, speeding, guilty
Donavan Lamar Jordan, 24, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Vicki M. Kaczorowski, 51, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Allison Leigh Lyons, 38, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to signal, guilty
Valerie Maddocks, 24, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Mandy L. Mahoney, 24, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
James Wesley Majors, 45, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Mason James McAllister, 19, speeding, bond forfeit
Jordan L. McClellan, 27, no or expired vehicle license, guilty
Jacob Lee McKirch, 22, failure to register or transfer, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Luis Pablo Mejia, 21, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Fisher Alexander Mitchell, 22, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Tyler S. Morris, 19, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Sarah Crystal Moseley, 39, failure to dim lights, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Johnathan Motsinger, 34, possession of a controlled substance, guilty
Naomi Shirsh Mullins, 30, speeding, bond forfeit
Rodriguez Rafael Munoz, 33, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Steve Ortez, 32, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Matthew Stephen Phillips, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Charles William Pleasant, 61, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Misty Dawn Ramsey, 44, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Trevor Dale Randolph, 21, speeding, guilty
Nickalos A. Rounds, 38, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, bond forfeit; no proof of liability insurance , guilty
Htoo Nay Say, 24, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Courtney Leigh Spackman, 21, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Steven E. Tate, 48, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Jarvarious Thomas, 31, speeding, bond forfeit
Travis L. Tripodi, 30, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Michael Don Trotter, 44, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Belinda B. Ward, 59, no or expired vehicle license, guilty
David Wayne Williams, 52, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Aarisen D. Wright, 24, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty
Nathan Wright, 35, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to register or transfer, guilty; failure to appear, guilty