District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, August 11

Culea Renee Abraham, 30, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Roxana Beatriz, 25, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Desira F. Black, 54, speeding, guilty; improper passing, guilty

Christian Aaron Blackmore, 26, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

Michael E. Boney, 47, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Montana Glen Bowlin, 22, reckless driving, bond forfeit

Amber Nicole Burns-Bolton, 37, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

James B. Cooper, 41, speeding , bond forfeit

Gina L. Corbin, 50, no insurance proof present, guilty

Bradley G. Deshields, 21, imprudent driving City Ord.139, guilty

Jordan Bryant Eversole, 23, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Tiera Bonnie R. Farish, 24, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Belinda Kay Ford, 53, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit

Jessica Nicole Forsberg, 23, possession of a controlled substance, bond forfeit; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Chloe Ann Freeston, 18, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty

Roberta Kathryn Gabriel, 55, no insurance proof present, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Caitlin Danea Gayer, 28, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty

Billy R. Gill, 46, failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

James Patrick Hall, 28, speeding, bond forfeit

Chloe Rhiannon Henson, 18, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Billy J. Holt, 62, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

Michael S. Hunley, 37, failure to register or transfer, bond forfeit

Summer Lee Jackson, 42, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Serena Renee Jones, 19, speeding, guilty

Donavan Lamar Jordan, 24, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Vicki M. Kaczorowski, 51, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Allison Leigh Lyons, 38, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to signal, guilty

Valerie Maddocks, 24, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Mandy L. Mahoney, 24, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

James Wesley Majors, 45, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Mason James McAllister, 19, speeding, bond forfeit

Jordan L. McClellan, 27, no or expired vehicle license, guilty

Jacob Lee McKirch, 22, failure to register or transfer, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Luis Pablo Mejia, 21, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Fisher Alexander Mitchell, 22, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Tyler S. Morris, 19, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Sarah Crystal Moseley, 39, failure to dim lights, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Johnathan Motsinger, 34, possession of a controlled substance, guilty

Naomi Shirsh Mullins, 30, speeding, bond forfeit

Rodriguez Rafael Munoz, 33, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Steve Ortez, 32, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Matthew Stephen Phillips, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Charles William Pleasant, 61, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Misty Dawn Ramsey, 44, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Trevor Dale Randolph, 21, speeding, guilty

Nickalos A. Rounds, 38, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, bond forfeit; no proof of liability insurance , guilty

Htoo Nay Say, 24, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Courtney Leigh Spackman, 21, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Steven E. Tate, 48, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Jarvarious Thomas, 31, speeding, bond forfeit

Travis L. Tripodi, 30, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Michael Don Trotter, 44, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Belinda B. Ward, 59, no or expired vehicle license, guilty

David Wayne Williams, 52, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Aarisen D. Wright, 24, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty

Nathan Wright, 35, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to register or transfer, guilty; failure to appear, guilty