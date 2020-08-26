Missouri State
Zackary Brown of Pea Ridge was named to the Dean's List at Missouri State University.
Each semester, students at Missouri State University in Springfield who attain academic excellence are named to the Dean's List.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).
