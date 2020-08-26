Big Sugar
Aug. 17
Boys
^Pea Ridge^138^3rd
^Jared Swope^40
^C.J. Schooley^43
^J.T. Roses^55
^Clay Pike^67
Shiloh^126^1st
Elkins^164^5th
Lincoln^163^4th
Providence^129^2nd
Girls
Pea Ridge^174^2nd
^Mikayla Hammond^54
^Allie King^52
^Kennedy Allison^68
Shiloh^160^1st
Elkins^-
Lincoln^-
3rd^Providence^185
The Creeks (Shiloh)
Aug. 18
Boys
Shiloh Christian^124^2nd
Farmington^122^1st
Gravette^128^3rd
Pea Ridge^140
^J. Swope^39
^C.J. Schooley^50
^J.T. Roses^51
^C. Pike^60
Prairie Grove^-
Gentry^-
Girls
Shiloh Christian^161^3rd
Farmington^157^2nd
Gravette^150^1st
Pea Ridge^113
^H. Hammond^57
^A. King^56
Gentry^67
