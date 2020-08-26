Sign in
Blackhawk Golf Results by Annette Beard | August 26, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.

Big Sugar

Aug. 17

Boys

^Pea Ridge^138^3rd

^Jared Swope^40

^C.J. Schooley^43

^J.T. Roses^55

^Clay Pike^67

Shiloh^126^1st

Elkins^164^5th

Lincoln^163^4th

Providence^129^2nd

Girls

Pea Ridge^174^2nd

^Mikayla Hammond^54

^Allie King^52

^Kennedy Allison^68

Shiloh^160^1st

Elkins^-

Lincoln^-

3rd^Providence^185

The Creeks (Shiloh)

Aug. 18

Boys

Shiloh Christian^124^2nd

Farmington^122^1st

Gravette^128^3rd

Pea Ridge^140

^J. Swope^39

^C.J. Schooley^50

^J.T. Roses^51

^C. Pike^60

Prairie Grove^-

Gentry^-

Girls

Shiloh Christian^161^3rd

Farmington^157^2nd

Gravette^150^1st

Pea Ridge^113

^H. Hammond^57

^A. King^56

Gentry^67

