Charley Clark, Pea Ridge High School principal, looks out a second-story window over the parking lot of the new high school which will open to students Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

School personnel are busily preparing for back to school. That is most evident at the new Pea Ridge High School as Charley Clark, principal, oversees the unpacking and moving in at the new 141,000-square feet facility. Classes begin Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. For more photographs, see page 1B and online at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.