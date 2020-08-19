Falyn Cordeiro 18 years old Gentry FFA I am Falyn Cordeiro and I am 18 years old. I am the daughter of Mine and Brandy Cordeiro. I have shown sheep and rabbits for two years and added cattle this year. My senior year has been great, filled with working with my animals every day! This is my market lamb wether "Vuitton"! He was a last-minute purchase that I do not regret. I never planned on showing two lambs this year but I couldn't pass up on him; he was bred by Bacon Sheep and Cattle.

Brynn Cordeiro 14 years old Gentry FFA Hi, This is my market wether lamb pictured first. He was bred by Harlow farms. His name is Zulu. This is my second year to show lambs. Second is my market ewe lamb bred by Harlow Farms and her name is Delta. The last picture is my commercial steer. He is bred and owned. His name is Sue. "A steer named Sue." This is my first year to show a steer. Thank you for your support.

Falyn Cordeiro 18 years old Gentry FFA I am Falyn Cordeiro and I am 18 years old. I am the daughter of Mike and Brandy Cordeiro. I have shown sheep and rabbits for two years and added cattle this year. My senior year has been great, filled with working with my animals every day! This is my market lamb wether Louie! He has been my biggest lamb I've ever shown and has such a sweet personality! I purchased him very early in the season and we haven't looked back! He was bred by Bacon Sheep and Cattle.

Kaylee Ames 18 years old Maysville 4-H Hi my name is Kaylee Ames. I'm a senior member of the Maysville 4-H Club. This is my last year to show. 4-H has always been one of my favorite activities I have done. These are my animals this year. My market lamb is named Buggzy. My goat's name is Dodge. My third animal is Emma my dairy heifer.

Brynn Cordeiro 14 years old Gentry FFA This is my market ewe lamb bred by Harlow Farms and her name is Delta. Thank you for your support.

Hannah Harris 19 years old Town and Country 4-H My name is Hannah Harris. I will be a freshman at the University of Arkansas majoring in Pre Vet. I am a member of the Gravette FFA and Town and Country 4H club. I have been showing since I was 3. We raise our own dairy goats and market lambs.

Hillary Harris 9 years old Town and Country 4-H My name is Hillary Harris. I am a fourth-grader at the Gravette Upper Elementary. I have been showing since I was 3 years old. I am a member of the Town and Country 4H club. We raise our own lambs and dairy goats.

Jackson Grimes 17 years old Centerton 4-H Hi, my name is Jackson Grimes from Centerton 4-H club. This is my first year showing livestock and it's been a lot of fun and I have learned a lot. It's giving me all the experience I need for when I become a veterinarian!

Mikenley Travis 17 years old Apple Spur 4-H and Pea Ridge FFA Hi, My name is Mikenley Travis and I am the 17-year-old daughter of Dannie and Frances Travis. I am a senior at Pea Ridge High School. This will be my seventh year in the ring with two market wethers, (Little Dune Buggy and Ferdinand). I have been an Apple Spur 4-H member for the past eight years and a Pea Ridge FFA member for the past four. Throughout those years, I have had the opportunity to serve as my club and chapter president, as well as hold other offices. Not only has my 4-H and FFA career given me the privilege to show livestock, but it has given me the opportunity to compete on teams at the district, state, and even national levels. Thank you so much for your support for the Benton County Fair.

Martha Smith Gomez 15 years old Decatur FFA I am Martha Smith Gomez from Decatur FFA. My parents are Ronald Smith and Clara Gomez Smith. I am a junior in high school and am 15 years old. This is my 11th year showing here at the Benton County Fair. This is one of my two market lambs that was born at our barn. I love my project and the many memories I have made and the experiences I have had.

Lauren Powell 13 yrs old Battlefield 4-H This is Lauren Powell the 13-year-old daughter of Jeremy and Tracey Powell. She is showing her ewe, Brielle Rose. Lauren is a member of the Battlefield 4-H Club. She has shown lambs and Angus heifers since she was 5. This year she also exhibited a goat. Lauren loves the fair and competing with her animals. Thank you for your support!

Landen Watson 15-year-old Battlefield 4-H & Decatur FFA Champion Market Lamb This will be my ninth year showing sheep at the Benton county fair. This is my market lamb Quinn. She has been my favorite lamb to show this year. After I get done showing her, I will be breeding her in hopes to show her and her lamb next year at the fair. Thank you for your support for my livestock project.

Emma Kate Powell 10 yrs old Battlefield 4-H This is Emma Kate Powell with her ewe, Willow. Emma Kate is the 10-year-old daughter of Jeremy and Tracey Powell and is a member of the Battlefield 4-H Club. She has been showing lambs since she was 5. Emma Kate loves spending time with her animals and appreciates your support!

Emilio Smith Gomez 15 years old Decatur FFA I am Emilio Smith Gomez from Decatur FFA. My parents are Ronald Smith and Clara Gomez Smith. I am an eighth-grader and am 13 years old. This is my eighth year showing here at the Benton County Fair. I enjoy working on my project and learning how to improve it. This ewe is one of my lambs that was born at our barn.