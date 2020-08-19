Lauren and Emma Kate Bowen both won first in their classes with sheep at the Benton County Fair.
Lauren and Emma Kate Powell both won first in their classes with sheep at the Benton County Fair. The daughters of Jeremy and Tracey Powell of Lowell, the girls are the grandchildren of Bruce and Jeannie Bowen of Pea Ridge.
