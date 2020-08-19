Maps courtesy Pea Ridge School District

There are changes to the traffic flow patterns at the Pea Ridge Primary School this year. Kindergarten through second-grade students are educated at the school which is located at 1411 Weston St.

The Intermediate School provides education for third- through fourth-grade students. It is at 1442 N. Davis St.

Fifth- through sixth-grade students will be in the Middle School at 1391 Weston St.

Seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade students will be in the Junior High School, 781 W. Pickens Rd. There are changes to the traffic flow.

The new Pea Ridge High School at 1925 W. Pickens Rd. is for 10th- through 12th-grade students. The map shows the traffic flow pattern requested by school officials.