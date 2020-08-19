Strawberry Dessert

From the kitchen of Gayle Benoit, Carancro, La.

2 3-oz. pkg. strawberry jello

4 medium bananas

1 small can crushed pineapple

1/2 pt. sour cream

1 small pkg. frozen strawberries

1/2 c. chopped pecans.

Boil 1 c. water. Pour into 6 ounces of jello. Add strawberries, smashed bananas and pineapples. Pour 1/2 into dish and refrigerte for 30 minues. Spead sour cream evenly over first layer. Add pecans and then remainder of jello and fruit mixture. Refrigerate overnight.

