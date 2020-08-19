Strawberry Dessert
From the kitchen of Gayle Benoit, Carancro, La.
2 3-oz. pkg. strawberry jello
4 medium bananas
1 small can crushed pineapple
1/2 pt. sour cream
1 small pkg. frozen strawberries
1/2 c. chopped pecans.
Boil 1 c. water. Pour into 6 ounces of jello. Add strawberries, smashed bananas and pineapples. Pour 1/2 into dish and refrigerte for 30 minues. Spead sour cream evenly over first layer. Add pecans and then remainder of jello and fruit mixture. Refrigerate overnight.
•••
Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.