Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Public servants by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Fowler

School Resource Officer Mindy Fowler has been in law enforcement for 27 years and been in Pea Ridge for one year.

"What I like most about working in Pea Ridge is the supportive, tight knit community, both the town and school," Fowler said.

"My favorite two things about working as a law enforcement officer are meeting new people and that no two days are alike."

A native of northwest Arkansas, Officer Fowler has spent her entire career working in law enforcement in Benton County.

"During this time, I've earned my senior law enforcement certificate and a business degree. I've worked in many different roles as a law enforcement officer including: patrol, K-9 handler, patrol sergeant, detective, instructor, violence prevention/personal self-defense and school resource officer. On my time off I enjoy spending time with family, football, camping, mountain biking and anything else outdoors (fishing, hunting, kayaking, etc.)."

"Transitioning to Pea Ridge has been a great experience. From my police family to my school family, to the citizens of this great little town -- I am happy to be a part of this awesome community."

School Resource Officer Jeff Hunt has been in law enforcement for five years and in Pea Ridge for two years.

He said: "The community of Pea Ridge is the most supportive I have seen."

"The times where I have been able to protect the folks who have not been able to protect themselves," is one of the most rewarding experiences he has had in law enforcement, he said.

A native of Kansas, Officer Hunt spent eight years in the United States Marine Corps. He has a masters of science in exercise science and human performance.

"We are called to do a job, supported or not, but the community in the Ridge is above and beyond. It is noticed, it is felt, and it is appreciated," he said.

photo

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT