School Resource Officer Mindy Fowler has been in law enforcement for 27 years and been in Pea Ridge for one year.

"What I like most about working in Pea Ridge is the supportive, tight knit community, both the town and school," Fowler said.

"My favorite two things about working as a law enforcement officer are meeting new people and that no two days are alike."

A native of northwest Arkansas, Officer Fowler has spent her entire career working in law enforcement in Benton County.

"During this time, I've earned my senior law enforcement certificate and a business degree. I've worked in many different roles as a law enforcement officer including: patrol, K-9 handler, patrol sergeant, detective, instructor, violence prevention/personal self-defense and school resource officer. On my time off I enjoy spending time with family, football, camping, mountain biking and anything else outdoors (fishing, hunting, kayaking, etc.)."

"Transitioning to Pea Ridge has been a great experience. From my police family to my school family, to the citizens of this great little town -- I am happy to be a part of this awesome community."

School Resource Officer Jeff Hunt has been in law enforcement for five years and in Pea Ridge for two years.

He said: "The community of Pea Ridge is the most supportive I have seen."

"The times where I have been able to protect the folks who have not been able to protect themselves," is one of the most rewarding experiences he has had in law enforcement, he said.

A native of Kansas, Officer Hunt spent eight years in the United States Marine Corps. He has a masters of science in exercise science and human performance.

"We are called to do a job, supported or not, but the community in the Ridge is above and beyond. It is noticed, it is felt, and it is appreciated," he said.