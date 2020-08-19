In a specially-called Planning Commission on Tuesday, Aug. 11, Pea Ridge Planning Commission members approved the final plat for Hazelton Heights Phase 2 as presented by Winter Park Partners.

City utilities officials said everything had been checked for the subdivision and met requirements.

Planners also approved a rezone request for 6.5 acres at 1840 W. Pickens Rd. from Agricultural to Residential-2 multi-family. The property was presented at the regular Planning Commission with a request for a Residential-3 multi-family zone, but planners had questions about the plans at a tech review meeting.

Josh Bryant, representing the developer, told city officials that he was "coming as a courtesy" after being told at the tech review that the number and size of variances being requested weren't feasible. He said that in order to avoid delaying the process, he decided to ask for the rezone making variance requests minimal.

City building official Tony Townsend said the rezone could be considered without a public hearing as it was moving to a less dense zone.