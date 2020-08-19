Monday, Aug. 24
Breakfast: Mini cinnis, fresh apple, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato cup, oven baked fries, diced peaches, milk
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh orange, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Corn dogs, baked beans, mixed vegetables, diced pears, milk
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh pear, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, pineapple tidbits, milk
Thursday, Aug. 27
Breakfast: Super donut, yogurt tube, fresh apple, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, lettuce/tomato/cheese, seasoned corn, frozen juice cup, milk
Friday, Aug. 28
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh banana, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheese pizza, spinach salad, baby carrots with ranch, fresh fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Pre-Kindergarten-12th^$1.70
• Reduced student^$0.30
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Pre-Kindergarten-6th-grade^$2.30
• Seventh-12th-grade^$2.55
• Reduced student (all grades)^$0.40
• Adults^$3.75