Pea Ridge Schools Menus by Kathy Lauver | August 19, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 24

Breakfast: Mini cinnis, fresh apple, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato cup, oven baked fries, diced peaches, milk

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh orange, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Corn dogs, baked beans, mixed vegetables, diced pears, milk

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh pear, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, pineapple tidbits, milk

Thursday, Aug. 27

Breakfast: Super donut, yogurt tube, fresh apple, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken fajitas, lettuce/tomato/cheese, seasoned corn, frozen juice cup, milk

Friday, Aug. 28

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh banana, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheese pizza, spinach salad, baby carrots with ranch, fresh fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Meal prices

Breakfast:

• Pre-Kindergarten-12th^$1.70

• Reduced student^$0.30

• Adults^$2.35

Lunch:

• Pre-Kindergarten-6th-grade^$2.30

• Seventh-12th-grade^$2.55

• Reduced student (all grades)^$0.40

• Adults^$3.75

