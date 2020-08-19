Sunday, Aug. 2
5:31 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Justin Aaron Griffith, 49, Pea Ridge, in connection with theft by receiving and fictitious tags; Karen L. Delano-Griffith, 50, Rogers, in connection with felony possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; and Joseph Rudolph Palumbo, 37, Rogers, with felony possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Friday, Aug. 7
2:01 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Kendall R. Shelley, 33, Pea Ridge, in connection for violation of a no contat order and Sarah Geiss, 35, Pea Ridge, in connection for driving on a suspended driver's license.
Monday, Aug. 10
12:43 p.m. Police were dispatched to a noise complaint at Kasey's Custom Audio, a business on Slack Street. The resident of Griffin Lane complained about loud bass music coming from the business.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
10:50 a.m. A resident of St. Clair Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing unemployment benefits in her name.
Saturday, Aug. 8
4:39 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on West Pike Street for a verbal disturbance.
Thursday, Aug. 13
12:33 p.m. A resident of Higgins Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing unemployment benefits in her name.
4:53 p.m. A resident of Higgins Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing unemployment benefits in her name.
Friday, Aug. 14
2:17 p.m. A resident of Benton Drive reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing unemployment benefits in his name.