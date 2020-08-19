Sunday, Aug. 2

5:31 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Justin Aaron Griffith, 49, Pea Ridge, in connection with theft by receiving and fictitious tags; Karen L. Delano-Griffith, 50, Rogers, in connection with felony possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; and Joseph Rudolph Palumbo, 37, Rogers, with felony possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Friday, Aug. 7

2:01 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Kendall R. Shelley, 33, Pea Ridge, in connection for violation of a no contat order and Sarah Geiss, 35, Pea Ridge, in connection for driving on a suspended driver's license.

Monday, Aug. 10

12:43 p.m. Police were dispatched to a noise complaint at Kasey's Custom Audio, a business on Slack Street. The resident of Griffin Lane complained about loud bass music coming from the business.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

10:50 a.m. A resident of St. Clair Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing unemployment benefits in her name.

Saturday, Aug. 8

4:39 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on West Pike Street for a verbal disturbance.

Thursday, Aug. 13

12:33 p.m. A resident of Higgins Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing unemployment benefits in her name.

4:53 p.m. A resident of Higgins Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing unemployment benefits in her name.

Friday, Aug. 14

2:17 p.m. A resident of Benton Drive reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing unemployment benefits in his name.