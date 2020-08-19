Margarette Elizabeth Bush

Margarette Elizabeth Bush, 98, of Lowell died Aug. 16, 2020, in Windcrest Health and Rehab in Springdale. She was born April 12, 1922, in the Mt. Vernon Township, Benton County, Arkansas to George Washington Carden and Clara Clanton Carden.

She enjoyed vegtable gardening especially watermelons and reading her Bible. She was a homemaker and a member of the Cave Springs Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leo Bush; siblings, Clyde Carden, Carl Carden, Alice Gundel and Lula Mae Coffee.

Survivors are two sons, Darrel Bush and wife Teresa of Lowell and Delton Bush and wife Virginia of Bentonville; a sister-in-law, Opal Carden of Washburn, Mo.; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

There is no visitation scheduled.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, in Antioch Cemetery in Jacket, Mo.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bear Valley School of Preaching, 2707 S Lamar Street, Denver, Colo. 80227.

Kathryn 'JoAnn' Hollenback

Kathryn "JoAnn" Hollenback, 59, of Kansas, Okla., died Aug. 14, 2020, in her home. She was born on April 19, 1961, in Siloam Springs, to Elmer Floyd Hollenback and Pearl Kathryn January Hollenback.

She worked at McKee Foods for many years. She enjoyed studying genealogy, history and remodeling. She was a member of the Colcord Church of Christ.

Survivors are her sons, Jason Buck and wife Latishia of Kansas, Okla., and Jonathan Buck of Kansas, Okla.; daughter, Miranda Buck and husband Edwin Silva of Pea Ridge; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; mother, Pearl Hollenback of Twin Oaks, Okla.; and brother, Jerry Hollenback and wife Rhonda of Twin Oaks.

Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18, in Wasson Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, in Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs with Pastor Bill Anderson officiating.

Burial will follow in Row Cemetery in Colcord, Okla.

For the visitation and funeral, guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear his or her own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

Bruce Allen Hutcheson

Bruce Allen Hutcheson, 63, of Lowell, Ark., died Wednesday, Aug. 12, in the Veterans Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark., after a long battle with covid-19. He was born on Jan. 23, 1957, in French Camp, Calif. to Donald and Juanita (Presley) Hutcheson.

He enlisted into the Marine Corps on Jan. 6, 1976, and was stationed at Parris Island, S.C. On June 30, 1978, he married Susan Evans. Together they raised one daughter, April. They were married for 18 years. Bruce was introduced to a beautiful woman, Aurora Ubando in 2008. They were married on Nov. 14, 2008, in Springdale, Ark. Aurora was the love of his life.

Bruce worked for the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks in Springdale, Ark. He delivered blood and plasma to all the local hospitals in northwest Arkansas.

He was an avid Arkansas Razorback fan and loved movies/true stories. He loved to camp and fish with his brothers and nephews at Roaring River State Park. He was known for his infectious laugh, sense of humor and his kind and compassionate heart.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald; his mother, Juanita; his brother, Douglas Hutcheson; and his precious grandson, Jimy Enriquez.

Survivors are his wife of nearly 12 years, Aurora Hutcheson of the home; daughters, April (Darren) Warren of Centerton, Jade Quiroz of Lowell, Sady (Carlos) Hernández of Mexico City, Mexico; sons, Yamil Quiroz of Salome, Ariz., Christian Quiroz of Springdale and Jovani (Brook) Quiroz of Watts, Okla.; brothers, Gary (Gail) Hutcheson of Bella Vista, Tim (Ramona) Hutcheson of Clever, Mo., Steve (Tamie) Hutcheson of Rogers and David (Dana) Hutcheson of Elkins; sisters, Rebecca (Roy) James of Springdale and Cynthia (Ralph) Robertson of Anderson, Mo.; aunts, Elizabeth Bertschy of Pea Ridge and Brenda (Marvin) Brown of Bella Vista; his former wife of 18 years, Susan Evans Roberts; seven grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and his beloved dogs, Chico and Chloe.

Visitation was at 10 a.m. Aug. 18, 2020, in Rollins Funeral Home, 1401 W. Hudson Road, Rogers, Ark.

Funeral service was at 11 a.m. Aug. 18, 2020, in Rollins Funeral Home.

Burial was in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Gravette, Ark.

Pallbearers were Jovani Quiroz, Gary Hutcheson, Tim Hutcheson, Steve Hutcheson, David Hutcheson and Tyler Hutcheson. Honorary pallbearers were the doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists at the Veterans Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark., who cared for Bruce.

The family thanks the doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists at the Veterans Hospital for their kind and compassionate care of Bruce. Each one of you will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Thank you for your sacrifice to help save covid-19 patients.

Troy Todd McAlister

Troy Todd McAlister, 49, of Bella Vista, Ark., formerly of Pea Ridge, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, due to natural causes. He was born Nov. 20, 1970, to Roberta (McNair) and Troy McAlister.

Troy, or Todd, as many of his friends and family knew him, was a hard worker all of his life. His dedication and tenacity can be seen through the more than 20 years of working on houses/buildings throughout northwest Arkansas area and as far away as Memphis, Tenn.

He went above and beyond in his work by also starting projects with his family. He partnered with his daughter to remodel a quaint farmhouse from the ground up. This project would be his last and will serve as a reminder to the special memories he had with his children. Todd was devoted and committed to help anyone in need. His friends and family knew he was only a phone call away, and he would drop everything to be there -- no questions asked. He was deeply loved and adored by his family and friends -- a man of integrity, laughter and compassion. The day of his passing mirrored the life he lived well and was filled with some of his most favorite things. He spent most of the day working on his daughter's home then ended it at the lake with a fishing pole. He lived everyday with intention and enjoyed the little things; it is this legacy that he created and left for those who love him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Troy McAlister; sister, Sandra Raver; paternal grandparents, Bruce and Lucille McAlister; maternal grandparents, Pete and Millie McNair; aunt, Lucy McNair; uncle, Bob McAlister; and two nephews, Billy McAlister and Bryn Todd Raver.

Survivors are two children, Alex and Brooklyn McAlister; mother, Roberta McAlister; sister, Cindy Chook; three grandchildren, Harley, Waylon and Bennett McAlister; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and family members.

A celebration of his life will be held at at 2 p.m. Aug. 22, in the Alpena Baptist Church. Please join the family as they give a loving farewell and celebrate his life.

Due to covid-19 restrictions, all attendees must provide and wear face masks and observe social distancing.

Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison. On-line condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com.

Dorthy Lynn Mitchell

Dorthy Lynn Mitchell, 75, of Pea Ridge, died Aug. 11, 2020, in her home. She was born Nov. 23, 1944, in Byers, Texas, to David Granville Griffin and Wilma Raye Hooper Griffin.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Jason Holcomb.

Survivors are two daughters, Burgundy Hagen and husband Clint of Pea Ridge and Janet Butler and husband Michael of Raleigh, N.C.; siblings, Barbara Vickers of California, Janita Bliss of Mena, Ark., and David Griffin of Oklahoma; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Teresa 'Terry' Reams

Teresa "Terry" Reams, 63, of Highfill, died Aug. 14, 2020, in her home. She was born Jan. 18, 1957, in Fort Ord, Calif., to Calvin and Jeretta Ballard and was adopted by Don and Genevieve Edgmon.

She married Bob Reams on June 8, 1975, and worked on the family farm. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Highfill.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Denise; and brothers, Tom and Jay.

Survivors include her husband Bob of the home; daughter, Jenifer Powers and husband Michael of Gentry; sons, Bill Reams and wife Kristi of Gentry, and Jeff Reams and Savannah of Pea Ridge; 11 grandchildren, Tanner Christie, Amanda Hale, Kailah Reams, Katie Smith, Jayden Reams, Ethan Smith, Tarren Christie, Brandi Smith, Stephanie Smith, Jackson Reams and Caleb Smith; great-grandchild, Isaiah Hale; father, Don Edgmon and wife Pat of Texas; sisters, Diane Pennington of Bethel Heights, Machelle Lamb of Elm Springs and Shelly Thayer of Idaho; and brothers, Anthony and Randy Ballard, both of California.

Visitation was Monday, Aug. 17, in Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Aug. 18, in First Baptist Church of Highfill.

Burial was in Elm Springs Cemetery, Elm Springs.

William Lyndol Thomas

William Lyndol Thomas, 80, of Washburn, Mo., died Aug. 12, 2020, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born April 6, 1940, in San Mateo, Calif., to William Howard Thomas and Minnie Bell Cockran Thomas.

He was a 1958 graduate of Pea Ridge High School before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. He was a supervisor for Emerson Electric and truck driver for Walmart.

He married Shirley D. Tisher March 27, 1997. He was a Mason, a cattle farmer and loved going to car shows. He loved socializing with his friends, especially his high school classmates and was a member of Seligman (Mo.) First Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Howard Thomas Jr. and Cynthia Browning.

Survivors are his wife, Shirley Thomas of the home; three children, Chris Thomas of Rogers, Ark., Shari Gantz and husband Brent of Euless, Texas, and Amy Holt and husband Will of Lowell, Ark.; grandchildren, Dereck Little, Blake Gantz, Emily Gantz, Abby Gifford and Keifer Holt; extended family, Carl, Ryder and Beau Schell; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

Visitation was at 10 a.m. before the service Saturday in the cemetery.

Graveside service was at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, in Bayless Cemetery in Gateway, Ark.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Please bring your own chairs and social distancing rules should be followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of choice.

