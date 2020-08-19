School starts in five days for our Blackhawks!

Whether your kids are going back to school in the classroom or online, we want to be able to serve your family. Since the library is unable to offer the study room for patron use during the pandemic, we want to create an outdoor space for students to use the library's resources during the fall semester.

We are converting our front parking lot into a socially-distanced study space for you and your family! We have already extended our WiFi to the entirety of the parking lot, but we still need your help making this space as user-friendly as possible. We need canopy tents and picnic tables in order to complete our space.

Contact us by phone or email for donations.

•••

Editor's note: Ashdon Wilson is a clerk of the Pea Ridge Community Library. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. She can be reached at the library at 451-8442.