Dear Blackhawk families,

School districts across the state have been given the "green light" to proceed with scrimmage games this week and regular season games tarting next week. We have also been tasked with implementing, monitoring and applying the Department of Health guidelines for hosting large events. The goal of the Pea Ridge Athletic Department is to not only START our seasons, but also FINISH them. To make this happen, we need your cooperation at events more than ever.

• Masks must be worn inside the venue at all times for people 10 years of age and older (unless you're eating or drinking).

^^You will not be allowed entry without a mask.

^^Masks can be purchased at the gate for $2.

• Social distancing must be observed at all times (if you live in the same household, you may sit together):

^^In bleacher seating;

^^Standing room spots (Six (6)-foot markers around the chain link fence surrounding the football field);

^^Grass areas with lawn chair seating;

^^Queue lines (tickets, restrooms, concessions);

• Every other row will be closed in the stands (marked with tape/signs)

• Band and cheer will perform at home events only

^^Cheer will operate in their normal spot

^^Band will be in the "D" ring inside the track curve at the north end of the stadium with chairs

• Pedestrian traffic flow will be "highway" style (walk on right side of path)

• No student section allowed

• Gates will open one (1) hour before start time. (If you arrive early, we ask that you wait in your vehicle until the gates open to avoid queue lines)

• After home football games, the Blackhawk football team will enter the indoor through the garage door. Once done with the post-game meeting with coaches, they will exit the front of the indoor. (Garage door will not open as in past years.)

• If you are waiting on a child for pickup, we ask that you head to your vehicle and wait there.

• Live streaming of Blackhawk football games will be available for $10 for those not able to attend.

We realize that these guidelines are an inconvenience to all of us, but we must do our best to comply so the games can continue in the safest setting possible for our athletes, band members, event workers and our fans.

Thank you for understanding and helping "Make Pea Ridge Proud!"

Tony Travis, director

Athletic/Activities

Pea Ridge Public Schools

* Please know: The inability to comply with the Dept. of Health guidelines may result in the cancelation of future games.