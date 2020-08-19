Brooklyn Amos 13 years old Logan 4-H and Gentry FFA Hi my name is Brooklyn Amos. I am the daughter of Brad and Jennifer Amos. This will be my seventh year showing at the Benton County Fair. I am a member of Logan 4-H as well as an active member in Gentry FFA. I am showing my pig, Ms. Piggy. Thank you for all your support on my project.

Kaitlyn Caswell 14 years old Gentry FFA Hi I am Kaitlyn Caswell; I am 14 years old and this is my ninth year to show at the Benton County Fair. I am an active member in the Gentry FFA. My pigs are Domino, a registered full-blood spot, and Harper, a Hampshire. I am the daughter of Rebecca Tingley and John Caswell. I am grateful and thankful for your time and support of my FFA project.

Kelsi Amos 14 years old Logan 4-H Hi my name is Kelsi Amos. I am the daughter of Brad and Jennifer Amos. This will be my sixth year showing at the Benton County fair. I am a member of Logan 4-H as well as an active member of Gentry FFA. I am showing my pig, Agnes. Thank you for all your support.

Paige Barrett 18 years old Decatur FFA Paige Barrett is the 18-year-old daughter of Brian and Lisa Barrett. She graduated from Decatur High School. This is her last Benton County Fair. She will be attending Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton, Okla., in the fall. She is majoring in Agriculture Education. Paige is a member of the Decatur FFA and Maysville 4-H. She was named State Swine FFA proficiency winner and Star FFA Placement winner this year. She has been a state 4-H record book winner.

Randy Cook, 17 years old, Pea Ridge FFA, My name is Randy Cook. This is my eighth year showing pigs. My parents are Jason and Keresa Cook. I am a senior this year and plan on attending the Missouri Welding Institute next year. I enjoy showing and it has taught me so much. I would not trade one minute of it. I am showing Loretta, a Cross, and Dolly, a Spot.

Trenton Burchette 12 years old Maysville 4-H club Hi my name is Treyton Burchette, son of Eric and Jessica Burchette, I am in the sixth grade at Gravette Middle School and a member of the Maysville 4-H. This is my sixth year of showing pigs. I love showing pigs because no one judges me on my disability just on how good my pigs are and how I take care of them. This year I have five pigs on feed for multiple shows ending with the State Fair in October.

Tyler Burchette 16 years old Decatur FFA and Maysville 4-H Hi, my name is Tyler Burchette, son of Eric and Jessica Burchette, I'm a junior at Decatur High school and a member of the Decatur FFA and Maysville 4-H. This is my eighth year of showing pigs and my absolute favorite thing to do. This year I have none pigs on feed for various shows ending with the State Fair in October. My favorite part of showing, other then the animals, is the friendships I am able to make with people from all across the country.

Aubrey Dickinson 11 years old Outdoor Adventures 4-H My name is Aubrey Dickinson and I am a member of the Outdoor Adventures 4-H Club. This year for the Benton County Fair, I am showing hogs and goats. I am pictured here with my Crossbred gilt named Blue. I have shown pigs since I was 4 years old and have shown goats for the past 3 years. We also raise pigs on our small farm and I enjoy helping with the baby pigs! I would like to thank all of the individuals and sponsors who have helped make this year's fair possible. I appreciate your taking the time to view the auction and my projects. Thank you for any and all support!

Kaitlyn Funk 16 years old Decatur FFA My name is Kaitlyn Funk. I'm apart of the Decatur FFA. My parents are Leonard Funk and Melissa Graves. I've shown pigs for four years.

Leland Gaither 13 yrs old Bloomfield 4-H I am Leland Gaither. I'm 13 years old and this is my Duroc and Crossbred entry for the Benton County Fair. I am the son of Aaron and Sarah Gaither. This is my fifth year to show pigs. I and building a breeding herd with the animals that I show each year. The support that I get from the premium sale helps me breed animals for the next year's shows. Thank you for supporting me in the Benton County Fair Premium Sale!

Rhandell Fipps 16 years old Decatur FFA This is my third year showing swine and this is my purebred York gilt named Holly. She's my favorite to show and usually does a good job in showmanship. Thank you for your support of my livestock project.

Annie Janes 12 years old Decatur FFA Hi, I am Annie Janes. I am 12 years old and a member of the Decatur FFA. Thank you for your support.

Eagan Harper 11 years old Outdoor Adventures 4-H Hello, my Name is Eagan Harper. I'm in the sixth grade at Gentry Middle School. My 4-H project this year is my pig, Johnny Cash. I have really enjoyed working with him this year.

Emily (Emmi) Hays 17 years old Gentry FFA Emmi is a senior at Gentry High School and a member of the Gentry FFA. This will be Emmi's 10th and final year showing hogs at the Benton County Fair. Emmi and her pig, Rona, have enjoyed long walks during their coronacation.

Garrett Haley 11 years old Town & County 4-H Hi, my name is Garrett Haley and I am 11 years old. I live in Maysville and I am a member of the Town & Country 4-H Club. I show goats and pigs and have participated in the Benton County Fair since I was 5 years old. This year I am showing three goats; their names are Vaughn, Pollie, and Cher. Cher was born and raised at our farm and I will show her in the kidded by exhibitor show. I am also showing three pigs; a spot gilt named Mabel, a berk gilt named Penny (I showed her mom last year), and a cross gilt named June. I enjoy working with my animals every night. I walk them, give them baths, feed them, and make sure they have clean water every day. I am excited that we get to show our animals this year at the fair and would appreciate your support. Thank you!

Hailee Hayes Pea Ridge FFA Hailee Hayes is with pea ridge FFA and is showing a Hereford this year. She is president of her 4-H club and an active member for 4 years now of Pea Ridge FFA. She will be graduating 2021.

Jake Harper 9 years old Outdoor Adventures 4-H Hello, my name is Jake Harper. I'm a student at Gentry Intermediate School. My project for Outdoor Adventures 4-H this year is my pig, Minnie Pearl. She had a rough start, but has been such a fun project and a prize pig to me.

Jax Guinn 11 years old Outdoor Adventure 4-H club My name is Jax Guinn and I am 11 years old. I am in Outdoor Adventures 4-H club. This is my pig Nana. I call her Nana because her favorite food is bananas. I want to say "Thank You" to all the people who are donating towards this years Livestock Auction. I hope to have your support at the Benton County Fair this year. Thank You, Jax.

Laicey Hayes Pea Ridge FFA Laicey Hayes is with Pea Ridge FFA and is showing a Hereford this year. Laicey is going into her 4th year of FFA and has also been a member of 4-H. Laicey is special needs but, with the help of amazing teachers, she has overcome many goals and enjoys showing animals. She will graduate 2021 from Pea Rdge High School

Samuel Huston 11 years old Apple Spur 4-H Samuel Huston with his Poland, Black Out, and with his Hamp diamond. Thank you for your support.

Solomon Hufford 18 years old Siloam Springs FFA My name is Solomon Hufford. My parents are Billy and Amy Hufford. I am representing Siloam Springs FFA. I am entering my senior year of high school, and this is my fourth year of showing livestock. My market hog is a Hampshire Cross sired by Rockstar. Thank you for your support!

Ty Hays 15 years old Gentry FFA Ty is a sophomore at Gentry High School and a member of Gentry FFA. This is Ty's 10th year showing hogs at the Benton County Fair. He and Ninja are hoping for a great fair this year!

Wyatt Moore 10 years old Bloomfield 4-H This is my second year showing pigs. This picture is my spot gilt, Curly Sue. She is very calm and loves to eat and sleep. I like spending time brushing and walking her. Thank you for your support of my livestock project.

Sulli Schaffer 12 years old Town & Country 4-H This year I am showing my pig Petunia. This is my fifth year showing pigs and I just love it! Pigs have the best personalities and they really are each unique. Petunia loves to eat and waits patiently for her dinner. She also loves to dig and can dig a pretty good size hole really quickly. I'm excited that we got to show in the Benton County fair this year. I want to say thank you for being part of this sale. I appreciate your support of my 4-H projects!

Kylee Poulter Amos 16 years old Maysville 4-H My name is Kylee Poulter Amos and I am a senior member of the Maysville 4-H club. This year I have two swine projects. My parents are Jeff and Abbey Amos. This is the barrow. His name is Dandy. He is a calico cross that I been working hard on since mid-April. He was from a gilt I raised and showed last year. He loves to jump and run love to be showed. I would appreciate all support for my project. Thank you.

Kayla Philpott 13 years old Gentry FFA Reserve Champion Market Hog This is my sixth year showing hogs. I enjoy working with and showing my hogs each year. I am the daughter of David and Cindy Philpott from Gentry. I won the Reserve Champion Market Hog this year at the fair. Thank you for your support of my FFA Livestock project.

Katelyn Ray 12 years old Bloomfield 4-H Hi, my name is Katelyn Ray and this is my big boy, Fat Albert. Over the time that I have had Albert, he has taught me many things. He has taught me how to take care of livestock, how to manage my frustrations, also how to love no matter how you feel. I am grateful for all of the moments that I have had with Albert. He has been frustrating but, at the end of the day, he always finds a way to make me smile.

Josie Newsom 17 years old Bloomfield 4-H Josie Newsom Bloomfield 4-H and Gentry FFA 17 years. I've been showing since I was five years old and love the fair and I love my animals. This is one of my favorite 4-H activities!

Houston Nance 13 years old Gentry FFA and Outdoor Adventures 4-H Welcome to the 2020 Benton County Fair! The year where anything can and probably will happen. My name is Houston Nance, and I am a member of the Gentry FFA Chapter and Outdoor Adventures 4-H Club. This year I have multiple livestock projects that include pigs, cattle, and chickens. In early July, I had an accident on the farm that resulted in a broken arm. It made my job taking care of my animals double the work, plus I had to learn to show with my left arm! Talk about a challenge, but it helped me set new goals for myself this year for my Agriculture Projects. I would like to thank each business and individual for taking the time to come and support Benton County Youth and their Livestock Projects. I appreciate your taking the time to look at my projects and I would greatly appreciate any and all support.

Conner Labrecque 16 years old Town & County 4-H Hi, My name is Conner LaBrecque. I am the 16-year-old son of Nema and David LaBrecque. This is my sixth year showing at the Benton County Fair. I love showing because it has opened the doors to new opportunities and allowed me to meet new friends from all over the state. Thank you for the continuous support!

Colin Wilson 15 years old Ozark Youth Shooting Sports 4-H Club My name is Colin Wilson. I am 15 years old and a Sophmore at Bentonville High School. I had the Champion Poland Market Hog at the fair this year. I enjoy showing pigs and shooting sports through 4-H. Thank you for supporting all of us kids and our livestock projects. I was excited to be able to show this year at the Benton County Fair! Thank you for your support.

Cole Myers 11 years old Gravette Gleamers 4-H My name is Cole Myers and I am 11 years old. This is my fourth year showing at the Benton County Fair. I am a member of the Gravette Gleamers 4-H Club. My pig is named Scarlet and she is a Poland. Thank you for your time and support.

Allee Sweeten 17 years old Gentry FFA Allee Sweeten graduated from Gentry High School where she was the president of her FFA chapter. This is Allee's fifth and final year at the Benton County Fair. Allee will attend Arkansas Tech University in the fall to obtain a degree in Agriculture Business.