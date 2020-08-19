Jesse Fryer has joined the race for the Pea Ridge City Council seat being vacated by Ray Easley.

Fryer has lived in Pea Ridge for six years. Merrill White is also seeking the seat.

Fryer and his daughter, Dawn, have two daughters.

A native of Branson, Fryer said he moved to Pea Ridge because of his job. He is a state employee and is a member of the Arkansas National Guard. He serves on the board of directors of GY6ix as military liaison and director of marketing and business outreach.

"I'm running because there's a generational gap in the city leadership," Fryer said. "I feel like what we need to have is a group of people who have lived here and understand the heritage and also need a group of people who can see the future out further out than five years so we can stay successful and continue to grow.

"I've been in leadership a long time," he said, explaining that before he moved to northwest Arkansas he was a store manager of a retail store in Branson. "I've lead people for the last 10 years. As a 30-year-old man, it shows I go above and beyond the obvious and really work hard for the people I work for."

"I'm a huge supporter of police and fire, and am pleased the council approved the SAFER grant," he said.

"I love the small town feel that allows the large majority of people to know one another and have comfort to know they're looking out for their kids, just like you would if they were yours," he said.

He said he wants to be creative and help "bring Pea Ridge into the position of where we're set and ready for the next 20 years... to support ourselves through residential and commercial people coming into city."

"My entire goal is to live in a town where I want to raise my kids in," Fryer said. "I don't think you can do that without looking to bring in new business, expand residential and commercial."

Fryer and his family attend The Ridge church where he is a youth sponsor.

He said he has attended several City Council meetings.