TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Blackhawk golfer Jared Swope, junior, and team mate C.J. Schooley, senior, practiced Monday afternoon at Big Sugar Golf Course before the golf competition. Pea Ridge boys came in third behind first-place Shiloh and second-place Providence. The Lady Blackhawk golfers came in second. The golf team competed at Big Sugar Aug. 6 and 17 and was scheduled to compete at The Creeks Tuesday, Aug. 18.