School may look different this year, but school officials and teachers have the same commitment to excellence and to providing a safe, secure environment.

With the restrictions imposed by the state Department of Health and Department of Education because of the covid-19 pandemic, school officials have had to adopt new protocols. Both virtual and blended learning options are offered.

At this time, 393 students have opted for virtual school, according to assistant superintendent Anne Martfeld.

The largest number of students opting for virtual are in fifth grade with 41 students who will be studying from home. There are 20 juniors opting for virtual school. All other classes range from 23 to 37.

Assistant superintendent Anne Martfeld said information about virtual learning has been posted to the school's website.

In response to a question by board member Mindy Cawthon, Martfeld said school officials have discussed lunches being offered to students who opted for virtual learning.

Taking care of business, School Board members approved the school's contract with the city for three School Resource Officers increasing the amount of money paid by the school from $120,000 to $129,000.

Memorandums of understanding/agreement were approved between the school district and Ozark Guidance Center, Burrell Behavioral Health (previously known as Youth Bridge) and Sarratt Therapy Services Inc. to provide needed services for students.

"We've been busy over the summer as we attempt to get ready, so we have completed all of our floors, buildings, painting, moved teachers from one location to the next," Kevin Ramey, assistant superintendent, said.

"We will spend the next four days getting rooms set up and putting on finishing touches," Ramey said, praising employees Cameron McNabb, Keln Taylor and Julie Ferguson, as well as the rest of the staff for their work.

"We've adjusted some traffic flow patterns in the expectation that we'll have more car riders," he said, especially at the Primary School. "We're hoping it gets some of the traffic off Weston Street. We'll keep exploring and analyzing this as we go."

Ramey explained point of contract tracing, protocols for the school to set guidelines for covid-19 information.

"We're only going to be as good as the information and communication we receive," he said. "We have protocols in place. Our job is not simple, but we have a piece of the puzzle."

"We are charting everything so we can identify all people who could possibly be point of close contact," he said, explaining that all charts, including seating charts, are "live" in that they can be changed as they change.

"We have a challenge to inform and protect at the same time," Ramey said. "We're going to do our due diligence."

The board approved the purchase of percussion band instruments for $26,310 from Weiss in order to have instruments at both the junior and senior high schools.

The purchase of 35 75-inch televisions from Sams Wholesale Club were approved for $28,480.87. Superintendent Keith Martin said Keln Taylor is working to get TVs and projectors in the classrooms.

After a brief executive session, the board:

• Accepted resignations from Rebecca Knox, Melissa Meyers, Cassy Story, Amber Skinner, Elizabeth Lee and Tina Robinson; and from Gloria Linares, Eli Stewart, Ellen Coffelt, Savannah Reames, and Shirley McCann.

• Hired Amanda Shackelford, social worker; Savannah Carter, PRHS math teacher; Dawn Anderson, PRJHS, English Language Arts; and Kasey Schooley, PRJH English Language Arts teacher; and Angeleana Schumacher, PRIS, SPED para; Shaye Honn, PRIS instructional aide; Jessica Ream, PRHS custodian; Nelva Torres, PRHS evening custodian; Traci Gartrell, pre-kindergarten instructional aide; Virginia Callison, bus driver; and Sandy Wellesley, PRPS instructional aide.

• Accepted position changes of Hannah Black from Intermediate School ISS aide to 3/4 virtual teacher; Taylor Jackson, from Jr. High English Language arts teacher to counselor; and add coaching track duties to Adam Gibby, teacher.