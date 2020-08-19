Aug. 17, 2020

Dear Blackhawk families and community,

We have finally made it to the week before returning to school. It has been a long journey for our school district and community to get to this point.

On Monday, our district's doors will open for instruction for the first time in more than 150 days. Buses will run, lunches will be provided, and teaching and learning will begin. Please know that the safety of our students, staff and community remains our top priority, especially during the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

It is critically important that we all remain agile and flexible as the health situation in our community evolves. We will continue to release information through the district website, under the Ready for Learning tab, as we move closer to the start of the school year.

We need your help now more than ever to ensure our buildings can remain open for on-site instruction. It is vital for parents to screen their child(ren) daily before sending them school. The same is being required of our faculty and staff. Anyone exhibiting symptoms needs to stay home. Students in grades 4 through 12 and all adults will be required to wear a face covering. Students in prekindergarten through third grade are strongly encouraged to wear one. We will also be encouraging students to use hand sanitizer throughout the day, and we have increased our disinfecting practices to help keep everyone healthy and safe. The collective efforts of everyone will have a substantial impact on our ability to navigate these uncertain times.

We have adjusted traffic flow for the Primary and Junior High to help relieve traffic congestion and speed up the process of student pick-up and drop off. Maps are printed in today's newspaper and are also available through the district website. We understand there will be an increase in car traffic this year, and we are working diligently to improve the process.

We will welcome students into the new high school, and we have reconfigured our grade levels in other buildings. This reconfiguration will help the district grow as more families move into our community. Mr. Charley Clark, high school principal, and his staff are excited to move in, and we are definitely proud of the building and the increased opportunities it provides for our students.

Next week will be hectic as we all adjust to our new normals. Our teachers and staff are ready to meet the challenges this school year will bring. Their work and dedication is nothing short of remarkable. I can't wait to see everyone Monday whether it be on-site or through the virtual format. We truly appreciate the opportunity to serve our students.

Keith Martin

Superintendent

Pea Ridge School District