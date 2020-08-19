Thanks to an $800,000 grant from the Walton Foundation, the Pea Ridge School District will partner with St. Francis House NWA Inc., doing business as Community Clinic, according to school superintendent Keith Martin.

Martin told the School Board Monday night that no funds from general operating will be used.

"This will be a tremendous asset to the school and the patrons," Martin said, praising assistant superintendent Anne Martfeld for the work she did on writing the grant. "This will truly change health and well being of our kids."

Board member Jenny Wood asked if this was the project begun by former superintendent Rick Neal.

"Yes, Rick was working on it for two and a half years," Martin said. "It's small -- 1,700 square feet -- and very efficient. It's well thought out. It's a great vision."

According to the memorandum of understanding, Community Clinic is a federally qualified health center with a mission to provide "comprehensive, affordable and culturally competent health care" to northwest Arkansas residents.

"To better serve the area population, Community Clinic will partner with PRSD as Community Clinic establishes a School Clinic within the Pea Ridge School District," the memorandum states.

Health care will be offered to students, faculty members and the community at large. It will offer behavioral health with primary care and expand its medication assisted treatment program to the new site.

"The proposed NAP Satellite will open access to care for the low income, uninsured and under insured residents living in Pea Ridge and surrounding areas," according to the MOU.

The clinic will provide a learning clinic for students may learn about health care services.

The MOU was signed by Martin and Judd Semingson, chief executive officer, Community Clinic, and dated July 20, 2020.