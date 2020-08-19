Sign in
Benton County Jail by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

7:53 p.m. Sherry Lynn Campbell, 36, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, public intoxication - drinking in public and obstructing governmental operations

Wednesday, Aug. 12

9:50 a.m. Promise Michelle Dillion, 21, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance Sch. VI; possession of drug paraphernalia; revoke of suspended sentence or probation

11:25 p.m. Devin Walker Ligi, 19, Garfield, by BCSO, possessiono of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; failure to register

Thursday, Aug. 13

2:35 a.m. Jessica Marie Beaudry, 28, Garfield, by Bentonville, two possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia

Friday, Aug. 14

6:50 p.m. Steven Marc West, 47, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, driving while intoxicated; driving while license suspended or revoked pursuant to omnibus DWI Act; possession of a controlled substance; refuse to submit to intoxication test; expired vehicle license; no proof of insurance; violtion ignition interlock device act; failure to appear from Benton County; failure to appear from Bella Vista

Saturday, Aug. 15

2:18 a.m. Landon Wright, 18, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony aggravated assault

2:45 a.m. Ace Lee Edwards, Garfield, by BCSO, felony theft of property; felony first-degree criminal mischief

Sunday, Aug. 16

8:31 a.m. Tiffany Rene Lewis, 29, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, civil contempt

11:40 a.m. Austin Jay Buck, 25, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree domestic battering; felony parole violation

Tuesday, Aug. 18

2:16 a.m. Joel Donald Cousineau, 28, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, public intoxication - drinking in public

