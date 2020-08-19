Pea Ridge public schools are set to open on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Although this year has given us all our fair share of challenges regarding covid-19, we are committed to providing the very best public service to our citizens, businesses and public schools while they begin another school year.

I want to address traffic-related concerns during the first couple of weeks that Pea Ridge Public Schools will be opening.

Due to covid-19, the Pea Ridge Public Schools will be conducting an alternative pick-up and drop-off procedure for students to ensure the best protection for all students. Because of the change in procedures, there will undoubtedly be traffic congestion areas during the peak periods of pick-up and drop-off of students.

I want to assure the public that we are working with the Pea Ridge School District and measures are being taken to alleviate the traffic congestion. There will be traffic congestion at times. However, we will have extra officers on duty directing traffic to ensure all roadways are being handled in the safest and most efficient way possible.

If you are dropping off/ picking up your children at any of the Pea Ridge School locations, please be mindful of your surroundings and follow the directions of the police officers or school personnel who are directing traffic. Also, please adhere to the pre-planned routes that have been designated by the Pea Ridge School District. These routes will be provided to all the families of students attending Pea Ridge Schools.

Please remain patient and understand that traffic lines will seem longer, but this is only because we are working to ensure all measures against covid-19 are being taken to keep your children safe. If you are commuting to and from work during the peak periods, we ask that you remain patient, look for alternative routes to avoid school traffic, and always exercise caution around crosswalks.

Together, we can make the start of this school year a successful and safe experience for everyone. Thank you for your time and understanding.

Chief Lynn Hahn

Pea Ridge Police Dept.