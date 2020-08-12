Dear Blackhawk families and community,

I hope this letter finds you well and that you are enjoying your summer. We are excited to open our buildings to students on Monday, Aug. 24.

It's hard to believe it has been more than 150 days since our doors were last opened. We can't wait to see our students and families. If you are new, welcome to the Blackhawk Family! Whether a student is receiving in-person or virtual instruction, we are excited to serve them, and thankful for the opportunity to partner with their family. This year will be like no other and it will take all of us working together to make sure it is a success.

We are busy preparing for our return to school and know that you have a lot of questions and concerns. Please know that the safety of our students, staff, and community remains our top priority, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is critically important that we all remain agile and flexible as the health situation in our community evolves. We will continue to release information through the district website, under the Ready for Learning tab, as we move closer to the start of the school year.

The next two weeks will be critical to reopening our schools. Open houses, professional development, kindergarten meet and greet, picking up devices, and practices are happening daily. We are also needing new students to register as soon as possible. All students, K-12, can register online or at the administration offices located at the east end of junior high school.

On Aug. 24, Pea Ridge School District will start a new chapter.

Defining teaching and learning during a pandemic, opening a new high school, and reconfiguring our district are just a few things happening within our district. Our teachers and staff are working tirelessly to ensure that we are ready to meet the needs of all students. I have had the privilege to work in this district for 22 years and I have never been prouder of the work that is being done now to serve our students and I hope you are, too.

Keith Martin, superintendent

Pea Ridge School District