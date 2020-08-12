The cost of solid waste pickup is governed by city ordinance and currently restricts the amount charged to $10.50 per month, regardless of the company providing the service. At the July City Council meeting, city officials agreed to amend that ordinance and raise the cost by $4 a month after hearing a presentation from Jennifer Fagan, municipal manager of Republic Services.

Fagan said the costs have not been increased since April of 2008 and said the price should be more than the requested amount.

"In the areas outside the city limits, it's over $30 a month," Fagan said. "We're seeing operating costs increase across the board... It's been a long time coming. Obviously, we do a large portion of the city's trash."

City Clerk Sandy Button, chairing the meeting in the absence of the mayor, told city officials the city has a franchise with three trash hauling services all of which have to abide by the city's guidelines which include having minimum liability insurance, a business license with the city and with Benton County Solid Waste and not charging more than the mandated maximum.

Fagan reminded council members she had requested a $2 increase in 2008.

Council member Matt Ahart asked whether Fagan had considered the median income of the community.

"No, what we look at is our costs," she said. "It's strictly driven by pounds per house. It doesn't matter if it's Fayetteville, Little Flock or Pea Ridge."

The ordinance amendment will be considered at the August Council meeting and will apply to all companies providing solid waste pickup in the city limits.