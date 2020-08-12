TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Blackhawk cross country runners maintained social distancing while running during practice under the watchful eyes of coaches. The cross country teams will be under the instruction of head coach Heather Wade.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.