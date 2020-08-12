The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is accepting applications for its private land dove hunting program through Saturday. There are five private fields across the state in the program. Game and Fish also has public fields where no permit is needed.

The following locations and dates are available for the 2020 permit drawing:

• Washington County: 57 acres of harvested corn and top-sewn wheat. Sept. 5-6, Sept. 12-13 (36 permits available per weekend)

• Greene County: 60 acres of sunflowers. Sept. 5-6, Sept. 12-13, Sept. 19-20 (20 permits available per weekend)

• Lonoke County: 30 acres of sunflowers. Sept. 5-6, Sept. 12-13, Sept. 19-20 (20 permits available per weekend)

• Prairie County: 60 acres of harvested corn and top-sewn wheat. Sept. 5-6, Sept. 12-13 (25 permits available per weekend)

• Woodruff County: 99 acres of harvested corn and top-sewn wheat. Sept. 5-6, Sept. 12-13 (30 permits available per weekend)

Applications require a $5 processing fee for each hunt applied for. Permit winners will be notified after the drawing is completed Monday, Aug. 17, and will be emailed maps and directions to the fields they draw.

No other hunting is allowed on these fields. No scouting or access to the fields will be allowed outside of the hunt days a permit hunter draws. Winners may bring one hunting partner with them, but both hunters must hunt together at a designated shooting station.

This is the first year Game and Fish has been able to procure a private field in northeast Arkansas for the public draw dove hunt, which is now in its fourth year. The Woodruff County field also is a new location. The Prairie County field is new, but adjacent to last year's field.

The daily bag limit for mourning dove and white-winged dove is 15, with a possession limit of 45. There is no daily bag limit or possession limit for Eurasian collared-dove.