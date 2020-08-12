Peach Pie

From the kitchen of Kay Poolman, Overland Park, Kan.

Filling:

^1 c. water

^1 c. sugar

^2 Tbsp. cornstarch

^3 Tbsp. peach jello

^peaches, sliced and peeled

Crust:

^1 1/2 c. flour

^1 1/2 Tbsp. sugar

^1 tsp. salt

^1/2 c. oil

^2 Tbsp. milk

Make crust by mixing all ingredients for crust and pressing into pie plate. Bake at 375° for 15 minutes. Cool.

Fill with peach slices.

Combine water, sugar and cornstarch and cook until clear. Add jello, cool and pour over peaches in crust.

•••

