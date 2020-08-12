Peach Pie
From the kitchen of Kay Poolman, Overland Park, Kan.
Filling:
^1 c. water
^1 c. sugar
^2 Tbsp. cornstarch
^3 Tbsp. peach jello
^peaches, sliced and peeled
Crust:
^1 1/2 c. flour
^1 1/2 Tbsp. sugar
^1 tsp. salt
^1/2 c. oil
^2 Tbsp. milk
Make crust by mixing all ingredients for crust and pressing into pie plate. Bake at 375° for 15 minutes. Cool.
Fill with peach slices.
Combine water, sugar and cornstarch and cook until clear. Add jello, cool and pour over peaches in crust.
Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]
