TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Pea Ridge Blackhawks practiced in pads and helmets Monday afternoon observing strict guidelines from the state Department of Health after the Arkansas Athletics Association approved high school athletes returning to practice. The team's first game is scheduled against Elkins Friday, Aug. 21. Social distancing, including allowing only 66% capacity of stands, will be required for fans attending games, according to Tony Travis, activities/athletics director. "We don't want to jeopardize kids getting to play because we're not following the rules," Travis said, emphasizing that all persons attending must wear face masks.
