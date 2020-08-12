Sgt. Todd Cornwell

Patrol Sgt. Cornwell has been in law enforcement for 24 years, five of which have been with Pea Ridge Police Dept.

He said that what he most likes about his job and serving in Pea Ridge is: "I love the brotherhood we share as a whole within the department.

"I also love helping the people of Pea Ridge most. This is a great community and I want to do my part to help it stay that way."

The best thing that has happened to him in his service to the public has been "assisting in the creation of Pea Ridge Police Department's first ever field training officer program essentially standardizing the police training for newer and less experienced police officers. I am proud to have started this standardized training to ensure all of our officers at Pea Ridge are training to provide the best service to our community."

Cornwell is a certified field training officer, certified instructor, firearms instructor, RADAR instructor, School of Law Enforcement Supervisor graduate, SRT sniper and weapons armorer.

To the community, he says: "Keep doing what you're doing. I've never seen such a great group of citizens and our city is only growing bigger every day. The majority of the population watches out for their neighbors and are willing to help when needed.

"The support you show for the Police Department as well doesn't go unappreciated."