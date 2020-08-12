City Council member Matt Ahart moved outside the city limits of Pea Ridge and is no longer eligible to serve on the City Council. Ahart said he told Mayor Jackie Crabtree on Tuesday, Aug. 4,

Ahart had another year on his term

There are two candidates for the seat on the Pea Ridge City Council being vacated by Ray Easley, who did not file for re-election. Merrill White and Jesse Fryer are both seeking the seat.

In Garfield, all incumbents, as as well as the recorder-treasurer seat filed for re-election without opposition.

In Gateway, incumbents filed for all five council seats and the mayor's seat. There was no opposition.

Municipal Candidates

The following candidates have filed for northeast Benton County municipal offices in Benton County. The nonpartisan election is Nov. 3.

BENTON COUNTY

Avoca

Position 1

• Kathleen L. Hansen

Position 2

• Jeannie Smith Rollins

Position 3

• Oscar Alvarenga

Position 5

• Jay G. King

Garfield

Recorder/treasurer

• Teresa Vining

Ward 1, Position 1

• Barry Kitterman

Ward 1, Position 2

• Robert Vining

Ward 2, Position 1

• Russell Scott Wassman

Ward 2, Position 2

• Jim Teeselink

Gateway

Position 1

• Don Deckard

Position 2

• Steven J. Guck

Position 3

• Sharon Barnett

Position 4

• Chris Jones

Position 5

• Cheryl Tillman

Pea Ridge

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

• Merrill W. White

• Jesse Fryer

Ward 2, Position 1

• Steven Guthrie*