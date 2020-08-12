City Council member Matt Ahart moved outside the city limits of Pea Ridge and is no longer eligible to serve on the City Council. Ahart said he told Mayor Jackie Crabtree on Tuesday, Aug. 4,
Ahart had another year on his term
There are two candidates for the seat on the Pea Ridge City Council being vacated by Ray Easley, who did not file for re-election. Merrill White and Jesse Fryer are both seeking the seat.
In Garfield, all incumbents, as as well as the recorder-treasurer seat filed for re-election without opposition.
In Gateway, incumbents filed for all five council seats and the mayor's seat. There was no opposition.
Municipal Candidates
The following candidates have filed for northeast Benton County municipal offices in Benton County. The nonpartisan election is Nov. 3.
BENTON COUNTY
Avoca
Position 1
• Kathleen L. Hansen
Position 2
• Jeannie Smith Rollins
Position 3
• Oscar Alvarenga
Position 5
• Jay G. King
Garfield
Recorder/treasurer
• Teresa Vining
Ward 1, Position 1
• Barry Kitterman
Ward 1, Position 2
• Robert Vining
Ward 2, Position 1
• Russell Scott Wassman
Ward 2, Position 2
• Jim Teeselink
Gateway
Position 1
• Don Deckard
Position 2
• Steven J. Guck
Position 3
• Sharon Barnett
Position 4
• Chris Jones
Position 5
• Cheryl Tillman
Pea Ridge
City Council
Ward 1, Position 1
• Merrill W. White
• Jesse Fryer
Ward 2, Position 1
• Steven Guthrie*