NEBCO Fire-EMS Dept. by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2

8:22 a.m. Medical, N. Old Wire Road, Avoca

4:57 p.m. Medical, Elkhorn Road, Avoca

10:06 a.m. Medical, Dogwood Drive, NEBCO

Monday, Aug. 3

5:37 p.m. Medical, S. Wimpy Jones Road, NEBCO

11:32 p.m. Medical, N. Old Wire Road, Avoca

Tuesday, Aug. 4

11:46 a.m. Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62, Avoca

Wednesday, Aug. 5

5:11 a.m. Medical, Dogwood Drive, NEBCO

2:35 p.m. Fire investigation, Taylor Barnett Road, NEBCO

8:07 p.m. Medical, Holt Drive, Avoca

10:04 p.m. Medical, S. Ridge Road, Avoca

Thursday, Aug. 6

3:13 p.m. Fire alarm, E. McNelly Road, Pea Ridge

Friday, Aug. 7

3:53 p.m. Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62, NEBCO

