Sunday, Aug. 2
8:22 a.m. Medical, N. Old Wire Road, Avoca
4:57 p.m. Medical, Elkhorn Road, Avoca
10:06 a.m. Medical, Dogwood Drive, NEBCO
Monday, Aug. 3
5:37 p.m. Medical, S. Wimpy Jones Road, NEBCO
11:32 p.m. Medical, N. Old Wire Road, Avoca
Tuesday, Aug. 4
11:46 a.m. Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62, Avoca
Wednesday, Aug. 5
5:11 a.m. Medical, Dogwood Drive, NEBCO
2:35 p.m. Fire investigation, Taylor Barnett Road, NEBCO
8:07 p.m. Medical, Holt Drive, Avoca
10:04 p.m. Medical, S. Ridge Road, Avoca
Thursday, Aug. 6
3:13 p.m. Fire alarm, E. McNelly Road, Pea Ridge
Friday, Aug. 7
3:53 p.m. Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62, NEBCO
