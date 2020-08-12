A sign along Missouri 112, seen here during winter, marks Sugar Camp Scenic Drive in the Mark Twain National Forest. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Among all scenes plentiful in the Ozarks are rocks, trails, rivers, lakes and scenic drives.

Unfold your trusty highway map and pick any two-lane byway. A twisting, hilly scenic drive awaits. Picking a route is easier than folding that map back the way it was.

Stories about scenic drives have proven to be popular features in NWA Outdoors. Today we're suggesting a long, beautiful loop that starts in Arkansas, ventures up into Missouri and back again.

It's a lovely drive, with some sites that are great stops along the way. It takes in the Sugar Camp Scenic Drive in Missouri's Mark Twain National Forest, some Table Rock Lake country and Roaring River State Park.

Pack a picnic lunch, top off the tank and enjoy this scenic Ozarks drive.

From Rogers, the route heads northeast along U.S. Highway 62 through Avoca, Garfield and Gateway. Pea Ridge National Military Park is situated between Avoca and Garfield.

The Civil War battlefield and national park is worth a stop on the way to Missouri, or on the drive back. The seven-mile paved tour road through the battlefield is a scenic drive all by itself.

At Gateway, turn north on Arkansas Highway 37 and cross into Seligman, Mo. Go through town on Missouri Highway 37 and turn right (east) on Missouri Highway 112. The good stuff starts when the highway enters Mark Twain National Forest.

The road twists, climbs and dives through the forest to a sign for Sugar Camp Scenic Drive. Turn right (east again) and enjoy this well-maintained gravel road and its gorgeous views of wooded hills and hollows. There's even a picnic area about three miles into the trip.

After eight miles or so, Sugar Camp Scenic Drive meets pavement. It leaves the national forest and starts through private land. At a T-intersection, turn left and go about 100 yards to Missouri Highway 86.

Turn left (north) on Mo. Hwy. 86. Go a short distance, maybe two or three miles, to Missouri Route F. Turn left.

Route F is aptly named if F stands for fun. This has got to be one of the Ozarks' hilliest highways. Some hills are so steep and the peaks so pointed the drive is like a roller coaster ride without leaving the car. You're going up, up, up and, it's as if you didn't slow down at the top, you'd just launch straight up into the sky.

Route F isn't too curvy, but, oh those hills.

If your car is on pavement and not airborne, stay on Route F for about eight miles to Roaring River State Park. Roaring River is one of Missouri's premier trout fishing parks, but there's more than fishing. The park has hiking trails and picnic tables, along with a historic lodge built by Civilian Conservation Corps workers.

An easy 1.7-mile hike on the River Trail starts to the right of the lodge. It climbs gradually for nice views of Roaring River below. The trail ends at the highway after about three-quarters of a mile. Turn around and walk back to the lodge.

From the park, head south on Mo. Hwy. 112 back through Seligman, Mo., and into Arkansas. Just guessing, but the loop likely covers about 65 miles.

The drive itself is nice, but with stops at Roaring River and Pea Ridge National Military Park, it's a fine day out.

•••

Editor's note: Flip Putthoff can be reached at [email protected]