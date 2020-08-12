Photographs submitted

The Pea Ridge Fire Department engine No. 414 was one of several vehicles on which firefighters and emergency personnel trained Saturday, according to Fire Chief Jack Wassman, who said the annual training is according to national fire service standards.

The Pea Ridge Fire Department ladder truck was one of several vehicles on which firefighters and emergency personnel trained Saturday, according to Fire Chief Jack Wassman. See the online photo gallery for more: https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Pea Ridge Fire Department personnel tested and trained on vehicles Saturday, according to Fire Chief Jack Wassman. The driving tests are administered in the parking lot of Pea Ridge Junior High School (the former PRHS) on West Pickens Road.