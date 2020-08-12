Danny Smith, owner of Copy Cat, who provided the decals for the Pea Ridge Fire Department ladder truck said his business is located in Pea Ridge, not Cassville, Mo., as stated by the fire chief and his company's Facebook page. He said the business in Cassville is his niece's and that he works from his home in Pea Ridge. City Hall does not have a record of a business license in the city for Copy Cat.
