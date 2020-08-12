Photograph submitted

Pea Ridge Fire Department Chief Jack Wassman presented a shadow box to Capt. Josh King, right, Monday as he was celebrated on his retirement from the department. A 12-year veteran of the department, King was described by Fire Chief Jack Wassman as "consistent." King said: "I have seen Pea Ridge Fire Department grow immensely over these past 12 years, and I feel honored and proud to have been part of that growth and advancement."