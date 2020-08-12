Blackhawk Golf
Thursday, Aug. 6
Big Sugar
Boys
Pea Ridge
• C.J. Schooley^39
• Clay Pike^55
Shiloh, first^149
• Hayden Shook^44
• Eli Schulz^53
• Luis Towns^60
• Matthew Ditch^52
Huntsville, second^155
• Layton Bennett^48
• Laytin Bryan^51
• Coleman Henry^56
Gentry
• Clancy Milam^58
Girls
Pea Ridge
• Mikayla Hammond^56
• Allie King^56
Shiloh
• Ashley Bremer^60
Gentry
• Emily Jessen^63
