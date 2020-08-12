Sign in
Benton County Jail by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Tuesday, July 28

10:16 a.m. Marty Lynn Johnson, 28, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County; failure to appear from Fayetteville; failure to appear from Rogers

1:19 p.m. Samantha Jo Meyer, 27, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police Department, felony failure to appear from Benton County

3:02 p.m. Kendall Ryan Shelley, 33, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of a protection order

Wednesday, July 29

1 a.m. Robert Alexander Haggard, 35, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked

11:27 a.m. Kayce Utterback, 42, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, probation violation

7:52 p.m. Willie Lawrence White, 41, Pea Ridge, by Arkansas State Police, felony parole violation

Thursday, July 30

10:40 a.m. Anthony Jacob Roberts, 10, Garfield, by BCSO, possession of a controlled substance; felony failure to appear from Benton County; contempt from Little Flock; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked from Rogers; leaving scene of property damage accident from Rogers; failure to obey traffic-control device, from Rogers

12:25 p.m. Mark Edward Morgan, 58, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, two possession of a controlled substance; two possession of drug paraphernalia; and revoke of suspended sentence or probation from in-state, other

4:34 p.m. Kyler Shane Snoderly, 37, Garfield, by BCSO, possession of a controlled substance; fleeing by vehicle; revoke of suspended sentence or probation

Friday, July 31

2:23 p.m. Jeremy Tyler Ramsey, 33, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to comply with reporting requirements; failure to appear from Bethel Heights; felony parole violation, in-state other

4:52 p.m. Clinton Shawn Dees, 45, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, delivery of methamphetamine/cocaine; two counts felony furnishing prohibited articles

9:43 p.m. Atlanta Ivy Leigh Burns Johnson, 21, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, two possession of a controlled substance; possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance

Sunday, Aug. 2

9:20 p.m. Joseph Rudolph Palumbo Jr., 37, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia

9:22 p.m. Karen Ladonna Delano, 50, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia

Monday, Aug. 3

3:56 p.m. Madison McDaniel, 21, Garfield, by Rogers Police, felony fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; felony theft by receiving

4:15 p.m. Jesse Lynn Cates, 30, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, possession of drug paraphernalia - methamphetamine/cocaine; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; no proof of insurance; tail lamps and reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia; no proof of insurance; non-financial identity fraud

Thursday, Aug. 6

1:11 p.m. Marcella Ann Phillips, 49, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, revoke of suspended sentence or probation

11:55 p.m. Joel Donald Cousineau, 28, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police Dept., public intoxication and disorderly conduct

Friday, Aug. 7

1:42 a.m. Nickalos Allan Rounds, 38, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear from Rogers; felony parole violation in-state/other; fleeing on foot; resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance; theft of property; obstructing governmental operations; felony breaking or entering

12:14 p.m. Melinda Elizabeth Hutchins, 34, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, revoke of suspended sentence or probation

2:55 p.m. Kendall Ryan Shelley, 33, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, violation conditions of release

10:10 p.m. Donny Layne Griffin, 35, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear from Benton County

Sunday, Aug 9

1:54 a.m. Devin Christopher Rice, 34, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, driving while intoxicated; expired vehicle license; resisting arrest; obstructing governmental operations

5:55 p.m. Joel Donald Cousineau, 28, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, public intoxication - drinking in public

Monday, Aug. 10

2:57 p.m. Joseph Alan Stroud, 79, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, defacing objects of public respect

4:27 p.m. Shawn Christopher Howell, 38, Garfield, by BCSO, manufacture of a controlled substance Sch. VI

